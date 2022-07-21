JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 132,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 48,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 28,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $93.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.70.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

