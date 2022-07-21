JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $13.47 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average is $45.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.