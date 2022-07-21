JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.93 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,713,000 after buying an additional 4,014,738 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,100,000 after buying an additional 2,047,670 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,730 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,554,000 after purchasing an additional 869,741 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.74. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

