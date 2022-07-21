JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.86 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,058 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RWO. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $44.95 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $42.79 and a one year high of $56.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.32.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.