JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,635 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SCHB opened at $46.42 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average of $49.89.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

