Jobchain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.00 (JOB)

Jobchain (JOB) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Jobchain has a market cap of $2.48 million and $12.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jobchain has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,135.19 or 1.00037333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,861,586,781 coins. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

