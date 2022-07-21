JOE (JOE) Trading 42.1% Higher Over Last Week

JOE (JOE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. In the last week, JOE has traded up 42.1% against the dollar. One JOE coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a total market capitalization of $115.84 million and approximately $21.97 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004416 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00389664 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001559 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015678 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001767 BTC.
JOE Profile
JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 296,063,237 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
