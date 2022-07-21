Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.00-10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.21. Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.00-$10.10 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $170.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.89.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $651,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

