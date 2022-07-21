JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €140.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($141.41) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($138.38) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($95.96) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €125.00 ($126.26) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($151.52) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

EPA SAF opened at €103.68 ($104.73) on Monday. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($67.85) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($93.29). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €96.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is €102.98.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

