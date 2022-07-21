JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JHG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Janus Henderson Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.30.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $24.45 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.52.

Janus Henderson Group Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.11). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Insider Transactions at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $249,226.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,365.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 28,272,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,336 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 45.3% in the second quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 9,261,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,801 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 439.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,529,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,837 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after buying an additional 947,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 74.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,915,000 after buying an additional 646,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

