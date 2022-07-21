JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income (LON:MATE) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 94 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 94 ($1.12). 35,272 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 60,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.15).

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 97.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 101.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.44 million and a PE ratio of 1,175.00.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

