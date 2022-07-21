Julian Telling Acquires 26,000 Shares of Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) Stock

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Rating) insider Julian Telling purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £4,940 ($5,905.56).
Time Finance Price Performance
Time Finance stock opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.23) on Thursday. Time Finance plc has a 52 week low of GBX 17 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 27.69 ($0.33). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.04 million and a P/E ratio of 975.00.
About Time Finance
Read More
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- The Top-Rated Consumer Defensive Stocks With Yield Above 3.5%
- JB Hunt’s Results Beat Forecasts As Transport Industry Continues To Enjoy Strong Results.
- Need Yield? Energy Transfer LP Has It And More
Receive News & Ratings for Time Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.