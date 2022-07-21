K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$12.75 to C$10.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KNTNF. Desjardins lowered their price target on K92 Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.25 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on K92 Mining from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

K92 Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS KNTNF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 16,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,723. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $8.33.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

