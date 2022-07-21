Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) Short Interest Up 31.1% in June

Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kairos Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KAIR opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. Kairos Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $9.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kairos Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,113,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,350,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,219,000 after buying an additional 481,678 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $620,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kairos Acquisition Company Profile

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

