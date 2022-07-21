Kava (KAVA) Achieves Market Cap of $415.10 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last week, Kava has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One Kava coin can now be bought for about $1.80 or 0.00007718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $415.10 million and $45.56 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 235,842,344 coins and its circulating supply is 230,873,594 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

