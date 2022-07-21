Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Short Interest Down 22.2% in June

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KWHIY opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Get Kawasaki Heavy Industries alerts:

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 1.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, precision machinery and robot, ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.