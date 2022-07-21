KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $70.55

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.55 and traded as low as $49.31. KBC Group shares last traded at $50.75, with a volume of 1,025 shares.
KBC Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.42.
About KBC Group
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KBC Group (KBCSF)
- Five (5) Stocks Under $50 With Double-Digit Upside
- Kinder Morgan Continues To Beat Expectations On Robust Demand
- Put Steel In Your Portfolio With Steel Dynamics
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part Two.
- Is Netflix Still A Buy After Losing 1 Million Subscribers?
Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.