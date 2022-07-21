Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $312,381.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,921.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,371.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $312,381.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,921.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 57,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,067,891 and have sold 55,775 shares valued at $2,010,206. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 35,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

