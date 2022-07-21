KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JWN. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Nordstrom Stock Up 5.2 %

Nordstrom stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,491,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,018. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $38.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $322,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after buying an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,669,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,064,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,689,000 after buying an additional 688,129 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 204.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,930,000 after buying an additional 518,510 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 878,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,881,000 after buying an additional 406,670 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

