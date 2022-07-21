KeyCorp Cuts Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $60.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Olin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.09.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.33. Olin has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $67.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olin will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.97%.

In other Olin news, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 9,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $617,051.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,242 shares in the company, valued at $793,648.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $560,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 9,518 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $617,051.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,648.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,595,576 shares of company stock worth $158,624,719 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Olin by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Olin by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Olin by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Olin by 35.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Olin by 56.8% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

