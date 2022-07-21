KeyCorp Cuts Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to $38.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WPM. Raymond James set a $61.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.94.

NYSE:WPM opened at $32.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.57. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $32.92 and a 52-week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,488,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,227 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,592,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,811,000 after purchasing an additional 783,194 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,057,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,603,000 after purchasing an additional 619,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,469,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,475,000 after purchasing an additional 303,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,899,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,280,000 after purchasing an additional 594,520 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

