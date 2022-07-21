KeyCorp Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southern in a report released on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $3.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.78. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Southern’s FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Southern Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

SO opened at $70.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Southern has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The firm has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southern

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in Southern by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in Southern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

