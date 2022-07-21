KeyCorp Weighs in on CMS Energy Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a report released on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.32. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

CMS has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $63.88 on Thursday. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $58.51 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,679.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $257,120. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

