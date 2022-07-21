KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Short Interest Down 24.7% in June

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the June 15th total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 184.7 days.

KGHM Polska Miedz Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KGHPF opened at $27.00 on Thursday. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average of $35.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KGHPF shares. Erste Group Bank raised KGHM Polska Miedz to a “buy” rating and set a $154.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KGHM Polska Miedz from 160.00 to 170.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

About KGHM Polska Miedz

KGHM Polska Miedz SA mines, produces, and sells copper, precious metals, and non-ferrous metals in Poland and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, wire rods, Cu-Ofe and Cu-Ag wires, and granule products; silver in bullion bar and granule forms; gold bars; molybdenum; ammonium perrhenate, metallic rhenium, and rhenium powder; and lead, sulphuric acid, copper and nickel sulphate, and selenium products, as well as platinum, palladium, and rock salt.

