KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,518 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,740 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RF. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 181,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

