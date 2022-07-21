KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MS stock opened at $81.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $143.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

