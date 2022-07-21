KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 266 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 499 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,705,537.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total value of $2,166,196.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,777,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,705,537.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,170 shares of company stock worth $419,382,287. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $504.20 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $358.37 and a 12-month high of $640.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $531.71.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.88.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.