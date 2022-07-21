KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stake Increased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,145 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for about 1.2% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $70,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in KLA by 66.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 948,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,769,000 after acquiring an additional 160,475 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at $938,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 16.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.95.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,173 shares of company stock valued at $390,798. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLAC traded down $3.56 on Thursday, reaching $352.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,468. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.83 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $332.30 and a 200-day moving average of $351.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

