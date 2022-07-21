Kleros (PNK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.23 Million

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a market cap of $21.67 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007631 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 628,497,356 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kleros Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

