Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Price Target Cut to €14.90 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €17.80 ($17.98) to €14.90 ($15.05) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cheuvreux raised shares of Klöckner & Co SE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE stock remained flat at $10.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.39. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

