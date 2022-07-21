Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Short Interest Down 24.7% in June

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,800 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the June 15th total of 318,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Know Labs Price Performance

Know Labs stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Know Labs has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81.

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Know Labs will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Know Labs

Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies in the United States. Its technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a molecular signature. The company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into various wearable, mobile, or bench-top form factors.

See Also

