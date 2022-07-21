KOK Achieves Market Cap of $66.06 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 20th. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One KOK coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00002701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $66.06 million and $8.87 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KOK Coin Profile

KOK is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial.

KOK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

