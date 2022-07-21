Komodo Trading 6.2% Lower This Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $38.47 million and $4.06 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00267966 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00080229 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00073477 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003200 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 132,741,830 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

