Kryll Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.11 Million (KRL)

Kryll (KRL) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Kryll coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kryll has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $17.45 million and $1.11 million worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,386,598 coins. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kryll

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

