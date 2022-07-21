Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Down 6.7%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.42 and last traded at $15.42. Approximately 53,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 824,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KURA. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology Trading Down 7.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 3.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 203.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 10.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 71.1% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.