Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Update

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the June 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Kyocera Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of KYOCY opened at $52.92 on Thursday. Kyocera has a 12-month low of $50.41 and a 12-month high of $67.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average is $55.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Kyocera alerts:

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Kyocera will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The company offers fine ceramic components; automotive components; optical components; and inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and boards for use in industrial machinery, general industrial, smartphones and communication infrastructures, and automotive-related markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.