L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,027 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of L3Harris Technologies worth $37,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $222.02. 13,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,055. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

