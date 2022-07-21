Lanceria Trading Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (LANC)

Lanceria (LANC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 21st. Lanceria has a market capitalization of $935,317.33 and $8,129.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lanceria coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lanceria has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.68 or 0.00330395 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001569 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015531 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001695 BTC.
About Lanceria
Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs.
Lanceria Coin Trading
