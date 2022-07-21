Landshare Hits Market Capitalization of $2.25 Million (LAND)

Landshare (LAND) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Landshare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00003652 BTC on major exchanges. Landshare has a market cap of $2.25 million and $52,170.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Landshare has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Landshare alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,172.51 or 0.99936362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Landshare Profile

Landshare is a coin. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,814,945 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,316 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Landshare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

