Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion. Landstar System also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $163.45.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Trading Down 2.1 %

LSTR stock traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,155. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.23.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth about $26,416,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,432,000 after purchasing an additional 98,958 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,842,000 after purchasing an additional 87,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,952,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 403,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,874,000 after purchasing an additional 45,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.