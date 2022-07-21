Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11), RTT News reports. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,187,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,032,076. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.73. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $49.63.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

LVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

