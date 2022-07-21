Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Raised to $44.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $37.08 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $49.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

