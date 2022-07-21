Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.2% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,838,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,057 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,033,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,342,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,159,000 after buying an additional 1,665,976 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 117.6% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,555,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,611,000 after buying an additional 1,381,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,364,000 after buying an additional 1,327,507 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $46.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.34. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.