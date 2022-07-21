Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $164,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 35.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.39.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $103.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.00 and a 200 day moving average of $107.18. The stock has a market cap of $281.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.73. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $216.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.