Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $487,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,620.9% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 443,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,908,000 after acquiring an additional 39,822 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 67,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35,477.8% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,069,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $64.68 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.83.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

