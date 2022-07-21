Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.8% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $165.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $152.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

