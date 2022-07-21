Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 283 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $10,234,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $2,440,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 40,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 22,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $1,109,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $89.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $144.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.