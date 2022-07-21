Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $119.95

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 119.95 ($1.43) and traded as high as GBX 122.30 ($1.46). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 121.50 ($1.45), with a volume of 834,615 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LTG shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 250 ($2.99) to GBX 200 ($2.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 180 ($2.15) to GBX 165 ($1.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 6,345.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 119.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 145.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In other news, insider Kath Kearney Croft purchased 8,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £10,024.80 ($11,984.22).

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, GP Strategies, and Other segments.

