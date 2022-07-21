Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Decreases Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSGet Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust accounts for approximately 1.7% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.07% of Northern Trust worth $17,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $97.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $89.68 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.72.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.09). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.96.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

