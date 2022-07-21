Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Decreases Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust accounts for approximately 1.7% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.07% of Northern Trust worth $17,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $97.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $89.68 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.72.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.09). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.96.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

