Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $491,000 Holdings in Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Ross Acquisition Corp II worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 4th quarter worth $1,111,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at $976,000. Finally, Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ROSS stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

About Ross Acquisition Corp II

Ross Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

